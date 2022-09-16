A special public service of commemoration for the Queen which is being held in Lynn Minster today will be live-streamed on the borough council's YouTube channel.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge will attend the service, which will be led by Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

The service will be an opportunity for everyone attending to remember Her Majesty the Queen and what she meant to the people of West Norfolk, and to reflect on her life.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Doors will open at 4.30pm, and people are advised to arrive and be seated by 5.45pm so that the service can begin promptly at 6pm.

Members of the public who are unable to attend can watch the service online at youtube.com/WestNorfolkBC.

The Saturday Market Place car park will be closed until after the service.

Other parking is available close to the Minster including St James’ multi-storey and Baker Lane car parks.

In the event of large numbers attending, the service will be relayed outside the Minster.

On Sunday, the Minster will remain open if people wish to gather there to observe the national one-minute's silence at 8pm.