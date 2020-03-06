Special video to mark 10 years of Scotty’s Little Soldiers

In order to mark the 10th anniversary of a Lynn-based military charity, a special video has been produced charting the foundation and growth of the cause.

Scotty's Little Soldiers continues to support hundreds of bereaved British Forces children and young people across the UK.

The charity started after Nikki Scott's husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan in July 2009.

She saw the devastating impact on her children, Kai (5-years-old at the time) and Brooke (who was 7 months), so decided to set up a charity to help others in the same situation.

Nikki said: "This started out as just an idea and I’m so proud of how far the charity has come and how many children we’ve been able to help so far.

"Right from the very beginning we had amazing support from the local community. We love being based in West Norfolk and we can’t thank our supporters enough.”

In the anniversary video, supporters from the area talk about their own memories of Lee’s death, Scotty’s being conceived and watching the charity grow.

The video includes an interview with Lynn News editor Mark Leslie.

He said: “It was certainly based in Lynn when two or three years down the line, it had its first really big national exposure when it was at the Millies (The Sun Military Awards), which was on ITV. I remember that very well.”

The anniversary video includes a clip from the ITV broadcast of Jamie Oliver presenting the Support to the Armed Forces award. He says: “Nikki, what a pleasure to give you this award. What’s amazing is when you think of those families around the country that have paid the ultimate price.

“But you stood up on your own, getting the kids laughing again, this is a really important award for a very special person.”