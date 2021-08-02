Spectacular show as Hanseatic Festival of Watersports returns to Lynn quayside

Organisers of Lynn's Hanseatic Festival of Watersports have hailed the returning waterfront spectacular as a "huge success."

Large crowds flocked to the town's South Quay at the weekend for the two-day event, which was back on the calendar after a two-year absence.

And the team behind the festival have thanked their partner organisations, and the residents of the town, for their backing.

Hanseatic ski racing in King's Lynn. (49783639)

In a post on the event's Facebook page, Jason Russell, a member of the event's organising committee, said: "It was a huge success once again with our new guests on board Aqua Adrenaline and TDF it made the weekend a fantastic festival of speed and skill on the water.

"I would like to say a big thanks to all the Sponsors and Kings Lynn Borough Council who as always can't do enough to support us!

"A tremendous thanks to the town of King's Lynn and the wonderful people who live there for your support.

"Finally the live acts on Saturday night Mark Purdey, Redemption and Kara Lumley for fantastic performances.

"Please watch this space for next year’s dates."

The 2020 festival was one of scores of events which had to be scrapped in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

As well as the action on the water, the music and a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night, there was also a wide range of family activities along the quayside for visitors to enjoy.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Graham Middleton said today: “The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports was another huge success.

"Lots of people lined the river to watch the exciting high-speed races and demonstrations on the River Great Ouse.

"It was mainly sunny both days and King’s Lynn town centre was full of visitors who came to enjoy the action on the river and stayed to explore what our great town has to offer.

“Our thanks go to the organisers, for putting on another impressive event for the town, and thanks to everyone who turned out to support it.”

Borough Mayor, Harry Humphrey, also hosted a reception at Lynn's Town Hall on Friday evening, ahead of the race weekend.

