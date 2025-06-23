The competitor involved in a shocking incident at Lynn’s Hanseatic Festival of Water Sports remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Organisers say their thoughts are with the family and friends of the injured water skier - as well as those who witnessed the accident.

They are believed to have crashed at 90mph to bring day two of the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports in Lynn to an early end on Sunday.

Competitors and spectators were ‘shocked’ by the incident on Sunday

The competitor was in the early stages of the penultimate race of the afternoon when he lost control while being towed by a speedboat.

A large emergency services response was launched, with the air ambulance taking them to hospital.

A joint statement from West Norfolk Council and the Hanseatic Festival of Water Sports organising committee said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and teammates of the injured skier.

“We are also thinking of the other competitors and teams who were obviously shocked by this incident.

“Whilst any competitive motorsport is clearly not without risk, thankfully incidents of this nature are rare.

“Events of this scale involve significant planning and have a host of support personnel on standby, including rescue crew, divers, water and land-based paramedics, and further medical support.

“This meant accident procedures could be immediately initiated when the incident occurred, ensuring a quick and comprehensive response was provided to aid the casualty in the water.”

The statement added: “The borough council and organisers would like to thank all the emergency services, including Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) and Norfolk Police, for their rapid response to this incident, which allowed the casualty to be stabilised and airlifted to hospital as quickly as possible.

“Finally, organisers would like to expressly thank those who moved aside quickly to aid the emergency services to access the scene. Thanks also to those spectators who showed respect and dignity in not filming the incident as it unfolded.”

Eyewitnesses said the racer hit the River Great Ouse face-first after adjusting the position of one of his water skis and floated face down until a rescue boat reached him moments later.

Officials cancelled the final race of the day by 5pm, with stewards diverting hundreds of spectators who had lined the quay back into the town centre.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.45pm yesterday to reports of a water skiing accident on South Quay in King’s Lynn.

“Two ambulances, a critical care paramedic response car, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“An adult man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”