The length of time between a man's speeding offence and his sentencing meant he ended up saving £6.

Chris Rudland, whose business address is at Hereford Way, Hardwick Narrows, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday to deal with a matter which occurred on October 9, 2021.

He had been driving his Ford Transit van on the A17 towards Sutton Bridge, travelling at 60mph along a specific stretch of road on which vans are only allowed to drive at 50mph.

Rudland was therefore caught by a speed camera and issued with a fixed penalty notice. However, the matter was held up due to him entering a not guilty plea at an earlier date in relation to a charge of driving with no insurance.

Originally, Rudland's payment and driving licence were not received within given time constraints.

He did enter a plea on June 8 this year, but a later court date on November 29 led to an adjournment for a case management hearing.

The ordeal finally came to a head on Thursday, with Rudland fined £100.

He was also told to pay £105 in legal costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

However, due to the amount of time that had passed since his speeding offence, a total of £6 was removed from the surcharge - meaning his total costs ended up at £239 instead of £245.

Lead magistrate Anne Parker joked: "Don't blow that six quid on something important, will you?"