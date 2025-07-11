Do you know that feeling when you’ve had a really long day at work, it’s hot, and the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven to cook dinner?

This was me on Wednesday night. I just was not in the mood to put together a meal.

I had arranged for my parents to come round for dinner that evening, so we decided to try out a new takeaway we had been eyeing up.

Gem's Peri Peri is located just off the Southgates Roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

We have all often passed Gem’s Peri Peri while going around the Southgates Roundabout and thought we should finally give it a try.

We placed an order to be delivered to my flat in Lynn town centre, and were pleasantly surprised that it would cost just £1 to have our dinner delivered.

Gem’s offers an array of peri peri chicken options with different seasonings to cater to everybody’s spice tolerances.

Mum went for the medium quarter chicken with rice, curly fries and coleslaw

I was pleased to see they also have several veggie options, with burgers and wraps.

There are also so many different types of chicken, from strips, burgers, wraps, and quarter and half chickens.

If any of those don’t appeal to you, Gem’s also offers pizzas.

The three of us all took advantage of the meal deal options that Gem’s had on offer, where you get a main, side, and drink for a set price.

My Houmous and falafel wrap with peri salted chips and corn on the cob

My mum decided to go for a quarter peri peri chicken, medium heat with rice and a can of Sprite (£9.50).

Dad went for the same, but chose a mild seasoning instead with a can of Diet Coke.

Both mum and dad described the chicken as “tender” and “succulent” and that the skin was full of flavour and spice.

Dad went for the mild quarter chicken with rice

I went for the falafel wrap, medium heat, which also contained mixed salad and hummus. This came with chips and a Diet Coke (£9.50).

Due to an oversight by me, I did not realise that my wrap came with chips, and ordered a side of peri salted chips (£3.50). I enjoyed the extra portion the next day for lunch!

My wrap was packed to the brim with filling, falafel and crunchy salad in a soft wrap and spicy sauce and went down a treat. It was flavourful and I did not want it to end.

Mum and dad shared some curley fries

Mum and dad opted to also get some curly fries (£4.50) and some coleslaw (£2.50) to share between them. Mum commented that the coleslaw was “creamy and herby”.

I also decided to get a corn on the cob (£2.50), which was hot, fresh and perfectly paired with my meal.

Our food arrived very promptly, within the hour’s time slot Gem’s had given us. The food arrived piping hot and was clearly cooked fresh.

The total bill came to £43.35, which I think was a fair price for the amount of food we ordered. There was so much that we all had leftovers to eat the following day.

The "herby" coleslaw

Ratings out of five:

Food: Piping hot, fresh, spicy, tangy and filling. We will be ordering again. ****

Drink: The cans of soft drinks were needed to cool down after our spicy food. ***

Price: A very fair price for a filling takeaway. ****