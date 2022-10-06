A woman who went for a night out with her aunt ended up collapsing and being taken to hospital following a suspected drink-spiking.

Kaitlyn Powley-Keating, 18, her aunt Louise Melton, 49, and a female friend planned to enjoy a night out dancing and having a few drinks in the town centre on Saturday, September 24.

But by the early hours, Kaitlyn had collapsed, becoming unresponsive. The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Constabulary.

Kaitlyn Powley-Keating had a night out in Lynn that ended up with her being the victim of drink-spiking

The trio started their evening at Bar and Beyond, Norfolk Street from 10.30pm before going to Dr Thirsty’s, where a male acquaintance bought them drinks on arrival.

Louise said: “I wasn’t bothered about having a drink and passed it on and Kaitlyn drank hers. We danced for about ten minutes and Kaitlyn said she felt a bit poorly so we went to get some fresh air.

“She sat down but then started projectile vomiting and said she couldn’t feel her arms, hands and legs. The bouncer came over and we carried her out but she was like a dead weight. We laid her on the floor outside and she went floppy.

“She was put into the recovery position and we phoned an ambulance. My whole life just flashed in front of me. The security man was very good. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital were very good and the A&E staff were amazing.”

A test result showed traces of cocaine, MDMA and rohypnol were found in Kaitlyn’s system and she was put onto a drip.

Kaitlyn said: “I had one drink in Dr Thirsty’s and all I can remember is what I’ve been told by my aunt.”

Norfolk Police confirmed they are investigating reports of a spiking incident.

Kaitlyn’s mum Emily-Jane Melton shared a Facebook post to warn others about spiking. Some 238 people shared the post with 52 replies to the post describing similar experiences.

Emily-Jane said: “This really scares me as my daughter was lucky and had my sister with her.

“I hate to think what would have happened if not. She may have been taken home by the person who drugged her.

Kaitlyn Powley-Keating with her mum Emily-Jane Melton

“Please don’t leave your friends alone and always keep with them and if in doubt get medical help.”

The mother of Kaitlyn’s female friend said: “Thank God both our girls were okay. It was such a frightening phone call to receive in the early hours of the morning.

“It’s about time something was done. How many girls get drugged, wake up the next morning and don’t know what’s happened to them.

Louise Melton, Kaitlyn's aunt, helped her niece who was taken to A&E at the QEH

“The security staff should be checking everyone as they go in. So what if it takes longer?

“It took my daughter three days to feel okay, but the distress it caused seeing her friend lying there will never go away.”

Another Facebook post reply read: “I was spiked a few months back. I took myself to the toilets and made myself sick. I got it out of my system quickly as it hadn’t had time to take hold properly.

“I stuck to water for the rest of the night but was panicking the whole time. Luckily I had good people around me to keep me safe.”

One mother posted: “Same happened to my daughter on results evening last month.”

Further posts added by a worried mum said: “Sadly my daughter and her friend were out last Saturday and her friend was spiked too.”

Another mother said: “This happened to my daughter and her friend a few years back. I was horrified getting an incoherent phone call from her.

“As a mother I felt physically sick thinking of what could have happened if I didn’t jump straight in the car and picked her up.”

Another wrote: “The reason I never go out was the effect of being spiked years back.”

Chief Inspector Ed Brown said: “Reducing violence against women and girls is a priority for Norfolk Constabulary.

“We take spiking incidents seriously and are carrying out targeted patrols in key areas. We are working in partnership with the night-time economy to ensure we safeguard anyone who feels they are a victim of spiking.

“If you think you may have been spiked, speak to staff at the venue and contact the police as soon as possible to enable us to maximise investigative opportunities.”

He said the force has also supported the rollout of spike testing kits, allowing potential victims to get results in a matter of days.

“People should be able to enjoy themselves on a night out without having to worry that they are going to be spiked. There will be serious consequences for anyone committing these offences, which can result in a lengthy prison sentence.

“If you believe a crime is in progress, please call 999.”

We approached both venues for a comment but they had not replied at the time of going to press.