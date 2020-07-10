Home   News   Article

Spitfire flypast thanks Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff as part of 72nd birthday celebrations

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 16:21, 10 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:23, 10 July 2020

Hospital staff and residents had their eyes firmly fixed on the skies over Lynn this afternoon as a Spitfire flew over to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly over Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 3.36pm before moving on to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital 13 minutes later.

The plane was decorated with the message 'Thank U NHS', and continued the appreciation which was shown to the health service during the weekly Clap for Carers campaign at the height of lockdown.

