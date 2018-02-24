Splash down at Welney Wildlife and Wetlands Centre

There was some splashing good fun at the Welney Wildlife and Wetlands Trust centre as part of the third annual puddle jumping competition at the weekend.

Wellies were certainly the order of the day as children of all ages took part in the competition, which was held at all seven of the wetland centres nationally. The aim of the game was to make the biggest splash possible with judges looking for creativity in the puddle jumping, enthusiasm from participants and most importantly how high the splash reached. Participants were given a ‘splashtastic’ sticker in recognition of their skills.