A nine-year-old boy's parents are looking for sponsors to help kick start his karting career.

Thomas Battershill, from Lynn, has been karting since he was four and is in need of a sponsor after securing one of 34 places in the CKC Cadet Kart Championship.

Thomas dreams of one day becoming a Formula One driver and wants to turn his passion into a career.

Thomas Battershill has dreams of one day becoming a Formula 1 driver (62598141)

He will compete in six rounds around the UK, to be broadcasted on YouTube.

The sponsorship would help fund Thomas’ coach Antony Birkett, who has been an “enormous help”.

His dad, Graham Battershill, said: “Thomas is very keen to do this, he wants to show it’s not just a hobby. One day he would love to be an F1driver.”

9-year-old Thomas in action (62598139)

"We'd love to get a sponsorship on board with local companies.

"He's really into it, we wanted to do this a couple of years ago but a family illness and Covid-19 stopped us from progressing with it."

Thomas currently practices at Swaffham, where he first got into a kart.

Around half of the funding is needed after Thomas' parents and grandparents have contributed to the fees.

You can donate to Thomas' GoFundMe page here.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, contact Graham on Tfkarting@outlook.com.