A man who was a guest at King’s Lynn Night Shelter for the homeless is repaying it with a sponsored abseil down the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London's Olympic Park.

Martin Bawden and his friend Gordon Taylor, are planning to do the feat down the highest freefall abseil in the country at 80m on July 31.

All proceeds will go to the Lynn Night Shelter.

Mr Bawden said: "Just over two years ago I myself was homeless and became a guest at the night shelter before getting back on my feet to the point to which I now work for the night shelter as my way of giving back to the people who helped me,

"Gordon is the perfect partner to do this with and his attachment to the shelter is that his wife Penny also works there and Gordon is a great supporter.

"I am paying for the abseil and travel myself so that all of the proceeds go to the King's Lynn Night Shelter.

"Homelessness is a significant problem and can happen to absolutely anyone at all for many different reasons."

The ArcelorMittal Orbit is a 114.5-metre sculpture and observation tower in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.