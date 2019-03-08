Sponsored shave by King's Lynn woman in memory of father
A King's Lynn woman braved the shave this week in order to raise money for a cancer charity.
Angie Jackson-Cook had her hair shaved in memory of her father, who died of brain cancer at the age of 42.
She was 19-years-old when her father, Raymond Cook, passed away.
To mark the fact that she is now 10 years older than her father was when he died, Angie braved the head shave at Razor Sharp in Lynn on Saturday afternoon.
Sophie Goodacre, of Razor Sharp, had the responsibility of shaving Angie's hair.
A total of £308 has been raised so far for Cancer Research after Angie had originally stated her intention was to raise £100.
“It was fantastic. There has been a lot of support. I was hoping to raise £100 and would like to thank everyone for their encouragement and donations, as well as Sophie in the hairdressers who did a great job,” Angie said.
As well as friends and family, members of staff at the local Santander branch also donated to the cause. Angie previously told the Lynn News that people had said her father would have been proud of her, especially as she was “always a bit of a Daddy’s girl”.
Her father was an electrician who died at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.