Sponsored shave by King's Lynn woman in memory of father

A King's Lynn woman braved the shave this week in order to raise money for a cancer charity.

Angie Jackson-Cook had her hair shaved in memory of her father, who died of brain cancer at the age of 42.

She was 19-years-old when her father, Raymond Cook, passed away.

To mark the fact that she is now 10 years older than her father was when he died, Angie braved the head shave at Razor Sharp in Lynn on Saturday afternoon.

Sponsored shave of Angie Jackson-Cook's hair in memory of her Dad who died of cancer in 1984.

Sophie Goodacre, of Razor Sharp, had the responsibility of shaving Angie's hair.

A total of £308 has been raised so far for Cancer Research after Angie had originally stated her intention was to raise £100.

Sponsored shave of Angie Jackson-Cook's hair by Sophie Goodacre from Razor Sharp in memory of her Dad who died of cancer in 1984

“It was fantastic. There has been a lot of support. I was hoping to raise £100 and would like to thank everyone for their encouragement and donations, as well as Sophie in the hairdressers who did a great job,” Angie said.

Sponsored shave of Angie Jackson-Cook's hair in memory of her Dad who died of cancer in 1984.

As well as friends and family, members of staff at the local Santander branch also donated to the cause. Angie previously told the Lynn News that people had said her father would have been proud of her, especially as she was “always a bit of a Daddy’s girl”.

Sponsored shave of Angie Jackson-Cook's hair in memory of her Dad who died of cancer in 1984

Her father was an electrician who died at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.