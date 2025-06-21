Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? If you shaved a tiger, you would still see its stripes.

2. WHO AM I? How many of ITV’s Loose Women, pictured above, can you name?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

DOGGER: GERMAN BITE: FASTNET: FISHER: NORSE: VIKING

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ More than two million people demonstrate against the Iraq War in London

▶ Supersonic aircraft Concorde made its final commercial flights

▶ Chelsea FC was bought by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich

▶ Channel 4 show Brookside, on air since the station launched in 1982, ended

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name this spiral pastry often eaten for breakfast in France - but now equally as popular on this side of the Channel?.

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: During his long career, David Beckham played for Preston, Manchester United, AC Milan, Paris St Germain, LA Galaxy and which other famous club?

7. POPTEASER: What single by Alex Warren was No.1 in the UK for 10 weeks earlier this year?

8. WORDWISE: In which language does the word OCHO mean eight?

▶ Spanish

▶ Italian

▶ Portuguese

9. WHO... is married to Kier Starmer?

10. NAME… the London train station you would need to go to if you wanted to take the Eurostar to Paris?

11. ON… which island will you find the holiday resort of Ayia Napa?

12. WHAT… do you call the lines which join up areas of equal pressure on a weather map?

13. WHERE AM I? This is the highest mountain in Africa. Can you name it and the country it is in?

ANSWERS: 1 True, plus each tiger's stripe patterns are unique, the same as human fingerprints; 2 From left, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Brenda Edwards; 3 They are all areas in the shipping forecast apart from Norse; 4 2003; 5 Pain aux raisins (which translates as ‘raisin bread’); 6 Real Madrid; 7 Ordinary by Alex Warren; 8 Spanish: 9 Victoria Lady Starmer; 10 St Pancras; 11 Cyprus; 12 Isobars; 13 Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.