Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is asking people to take part in its annual Mammals On Roads survey.

Staycationers are among those being asked to record any sightings of roadkill via the charity's Mammals on Roads app, as part of efforts to conserve Britain’s mammals.

Data collected will help conservationists identify population trends and, importantly, which mammal species are most in need of help and where conservation action is needed.

Credit: People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) (51059534)

PTES is asking families, friends and couples travelling in Britain to download the app and record any sightings of mammals they spot.

David Wembridge, mammal surveys co-ordinator at PTES, said: “Nobody likes seeing roadkill, but counting casualties can help conservation.

“Many of our native mammals are declining in number. We need all the help we can get to find out which species are at risk and try to turn their fate around.

“Mammals On Roads is one of the few countryside-based wildlife surveys, and it couldn’t be easier to take part.

“If you have a smartphone, and are travelling as a passenger, we hope you’ll record sightings across the country on trips to different parts of Britain this summer.”

The Mammals on Roads app is free. It boasts colourful illustrations of each mammal and has audio descriptions to help guide anyone who’s not sure what they have seen.

Mammals on Roads has been running since 2001 and, along with other long-running surveys led by PTES, its data has helped identify the decline in species, such as native hedgehogs.

Thanks to the many volunteers who take part each year, PTES is building a nationwide picture of how mammal numbers are changing, which is crucial to ensure their long-time survival.

The survey started last month. To take part, search for Mammals On Roads on the App Store or Google Play.