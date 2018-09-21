Spreading the ‘Yes I Can’ message at King's Lynn event

Dozens of groups have taken part in a special event aimed at raising awareness of the support available to people with physical and emotional disabilities in West Norfolk.

The Yes I Can event was held at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Tuesday.

King's Lynn Yes I Can Event at The King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Pictured FLtoR King's Lynn Mayor Nick Daubney. Julia Nix. Cllr Sue Fraser Sir Henry Bellingham.. (4256200)

Borough mayor Nick Daubney, left, and North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham are pictured with Julia Nix, of the Department for Work and Pensions and Sue Frazer, West Norfolk Council’s disability champion, at the event.

