On a chilly morning a group of pupils from Lynn’s Greyfriars Academy gathered with members of King’s Lynn Rotary and Friends of The Walks to plant crocus and daffodil bulbs at the rear entrance of the school.

The frosty conditions didn’t deter everyone from getting stuck in to preparing the areas marked out for planting by the parks staff, with the group working hard to plant the 4,000 bulbs provided by Rotary, which has been instrumental in the rewilding several areas in the town.

The spring bulbs will provide a colourful back drop to the usual grassed areas, as well as adding to biodiversity attracting insects and butterflies.

Pictured are pupils with Rotarians and Friends of The Walks.

Gary Walker, vice-chairperson of the Friends, said the children also enjoyed the opportunity to gain some understanding of the best way to plant bulbs and learned about the benefit flowers provide to insects and wildlife.

Janet Moyle, academy deputy headteacher, said. “We are so grateful to the King’s Lynn Rotary and Friends of The Walks for arranging the planting and providing the bulbs. The children were really excited to be able to help with the planting and all will be looking forward to the warmer spring time days when the flowers will all be in bloom.”