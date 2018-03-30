Spring fair boost for Hillington hospice

The large car park at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House’s annual spring fair at Hillington on Saturday was filled to overflowing almost as soon as the doors opened.

It showed just how much people care for a charity that helps terminally-ill patients, their families and carers at a time of great emotional stress.

“This fair is held to raise funds, raise awareness, to publicise what we do, why we do it and how we use the funds,” said fundraising co-ordinator, Alice Crome.

Volunteers manned a variety of stalls and the King’s Morris provided entertainment in the courtyard whilst Dusk to Dawn Falconry put on a display of birds of prey. The newest facility is an inpatient unit for terminal ill patients who cannot be cared for at home.

Currently six beds are in use with 35 per cent of the cost covered by the National Health Service.

“We have day therapy on a Monday where patients can meet, chat and play games. It gives carers a rest,” said Ms Crome.

“We’ve had a very positive response today,” said Ms Crome, who added how grateful she was to everyone who had supported the fair.

Pictured above, lots of cuddly toys were knitted by Carole Davis, centre left, and Jean Fenn, centre right. They were flanked by marketing co-ordinator, Rebekah Mills, left, and Alice Crome.

MLNF18PB03445