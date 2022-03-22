Supporters and worshippers at the St Faith's Church in Gaywood held their spring fair on Saturday.

They saw Rev Laura Purnell cut the red ribbon to open the event as she prepares for a new chapter in another part of Norfolk.

She said: "It was an honour to open the St Faith's Spring Fair this year.

Opening of the Spring fair by Reverend Laura Purnell at St Faith's Gaywood.

"It was so good to be able to have our fair again after these last two years and see so many people from our local community.

"We look forward to being able to have both a Summer and Christmas fair this year.

"Unfortunately, the spring fair was [husband] Martin and I's last.

Opening of the Spring fair by Reverend Laura Purnell at St Faith's Gaywood.

"We came to Gaywood in June 2018 as I was to be the curate.

"My curacy is now ending and we are saying goodbyes to a wonderful church family and wider community friends as we move on.

"We are sad to leave a place that has been more than a job but a much loved home.

Reverend Laura Purnell with husband Martin Purnell (lay-preacher).

"We are moving to Shipdham as I take up my new role as Team Vicar in the Dereham and District Team Ministry.

"I will have responsibility for the churches in Shipdham and Bradenaham as well as taking on the role as Chaplain and worker to the schools in the benefice.

"Whilst we are sad to leave such good friends we are looking forward to all that the future holds."

A date for Laura's move has yet to be confirmed.