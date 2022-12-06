A recent Ofsted report has shown a ‘good’ rating for Springwood High School.

Inspectors highlighted the fact pupils are ‘happy and safe’ and value the wide range of subjects they can choose alongside a variety of extra-curricular activities on offer.

Headteacher Andy Johnson said the hard work of everyone involved with the school, including the wider community, had contributed to the positive Ofsted report and the retaining of a Good status.

Staff and pupils at Springwood High School celebrate their Good rating from Ofsted

Mr Johnson said: “We have high expectations of our staff and our pupils. We set challenging targets for all and support each other to achieve them.

“A positive attitude to learning is an essential aspect to academic success and we both celebrate and encourage this in all our students.”

He added: “Springwood has a long history of educating young people in Lynn and we remain dedicated to ensuring every student gains the best qualifications possible to provide them with the best life chances. We are incredibly proud of our school and the Ofsted report reflects how we strive to achieve the very best.”

The report said that leaders and governors have a ‘good understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development’ and receive effective support from the Trust.

It added that staff and parents are very positive about the school leadership and feel well supported and appreciate the consideration that leaders give to their workload.

The chair of governors Roger Livesey said: “This is a wonderful report which indicates that the school has very few weaknesses.

Springwood High School teachers and students celebrate

“It is obvious that pupils receive an excellent education at Springwood. I’m sure I speak on behalf of all the governors when I say that we are proud to be governors of such a good school. Every member of staff and all the pupils are to be congratulated on their hard work and dedication.”

In order to improve, the inspection report says leaders should ensure the curriculum identifies the key knowledge pupils need for all subject areas.

The Ofsted team were in school earlier this month to carry out an ungraded inspection.

Springwood Headteacher Andy Johnson congratulates student

Springwood High School

This happens when a school has been judged to be Good.