Springwood High School students see the Impact of crashes on the road

Springwood High School in Gaywood has welcomed emergency service personnel to conduct an #Impact road safety demonstration for its sixth form students.

The programme is aimed at educating young drivers about road safety and to highlight what can happen when things go wrong behind the wheel.

The demonstration gave the sixth form a real life view of on what goes into rescuing casualties from crashes.

It showed youngsters the importance of following car safety rules and how much grief it can stop if all drivers, young and old, follow the rules of what police describe as the fatal four.

They are not to drink and drive, not to use drugs and drive, always wear a seatbelt, and to follow the speed limit at all times.