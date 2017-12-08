Springwood High School students win in Rotary Club of King’s Lynn competition

Students from Springwood High School claimed first place in a Rotary Club of King’s Lynn competition.

The club invited youngsters to compete in a discussion and question-and-answer session, and the winning team, made up of Finley Meehan, Harry Davidson and Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker, held their presentation on e-safety.

All participants received certificates and small prizes.

Pictured above, Rotarian Michael Walker with Finley Meehan, Harry Davidson and Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker. Picture: SUBMITTED.