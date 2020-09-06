Art teacher Lee Eveson is making waves in the international art world with his abstract painting using the beautiful beaches of West Norfolk for inspiration.

Mr Eveson, who leads the art and photography department at Springwood High School, has made it through to the final stages of a major competition which is open to both amateur and professional artists around the world.

He is down to the final 35 of 2,000 artists who took part in the contest which offers finalists the chance to win a cash prize and a solo show.

Mr Eveson. (41913011)

The final placings will be revealed later this autumn and Mr Eveson puts his success down to working at the school.

“I owe a lot of my success to working at Springwood, it is such a vibrant and amazing school,” he said. “My work is based on the landscape of Norfolk, especially the beach where I spend a lot of time.

"I have a passion for urban and abstract art and my work is a fusion of both. Many of the paintings are over 50 layers and take about 40 hours each to produce."

His painting name, Eves, was given to him by a group of students six years ago and it has stuck with him.

Having completed his art degree at both Nottingham Trent and De Montfort universities, he went on to study for his masters at Coventry School of Art and has been at Springwood for eight years as head of department.

It is the first time he has entered the Visual Art Open contest which will announce its finalists in early October ahead of an exhibition, hopefully including Lee’s work, at the Chester Arts Fair.

He is inspired by the late American graffiti neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat who started his career as a street artist before his death in 1988 at the age of 27.

“I have always loved the energy in his work and it is sad to see the topics that he covered in the 80s are still prevalent in society today.

"I was lucky enough to see his work at the Guggenheim in New York CIty on a school trip last year,” he said.

His favourite Norfolk beach is Brancaster: "It's quite possibly the most beautiful spot in Norfolk."

Mr Eveson's work will also feature in the West Acre Gallery until September 24 when his own range of cards will be available.

He is also working on a website to showcase his art and it can also be seen on Instagram at eves.eveson