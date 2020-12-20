Springwood students' nativity display for King's Lynn Minster churchyard

Springwood High School students have made a nativity scene on display at King’s Lynn Minster.

Working with head of art Lee Eveson, Year 7 pupils made and decorated wooden characters depicting the nativity scene for the churchyard.

“COVID restrictions meant the staff of the Minster couldn’t visit local schools as they normally would at this time of year, so they contacted us asking if we would like to be involved in making this display for the local community,” said Mr Eveson.

Springwood students Emma Lewis and Ava Robinson with Year 7's nativity scene display.

The project filled the created gap created when the school's winter production was cancelled, meaning no set making.

When Mr Eveson was in isolation, he designed the pieces, which have since been made by Springwood's design technician Pete Catlinour with wood donated by Andy Reeve and decorated by the children.

“The Minster is a lovely building, so it’s great to be able to give something back to the church and the local community after what has been such a tough year for everyone,” he said. “Anything that puts a smile on people’s faces is always worth it, and I’ve already seen how much enjoyment the pupils have taken from doing it.”

Mr Eveson said it was beneficial for the pupils as well as the community after such a disrupted year.

“The students have missed out on so much this year, because we’ve not been able to take them on visits or anything like that, so this is a great outlet for them to do something creative and enjoyable, from which we can all take satisfaction.

"They should be proud of what they’ve done for themselves, for the school and for the local community.”