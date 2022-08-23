Lynn Squash Club has donated £526 to the Urology Cancer Sisters Fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The donation will go towards buying a specialist laser equipment at the Emerson Unit.

This will enable cancer sufferers to be treated without a general anaesthetic or surgery.

Pictured are, from left, Lynn Squash Club secretary Helen Durant, treasurer Mike Waldron and chairman John Durant presenting the cheque to urology oncology specialist nurse Clare Harvey and prostate cancer pathway nurse Sally Cook

Speaking on behalf of the club, John Durant said: “We are delighted to contribute to this vital piece of equipment and hope that when it is installed and running it will improve or save the lives of many people in the community in years to come.”