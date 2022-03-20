Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Squirrels carry out first investiture

By Mark Leslie
Published: 09:28, 20 March 2022
The latest addition to the scouting family welcomed their newest members last week as the 21st King’s Lynn Squirrels carried out their first investiture.

Eleven boys and girls aged four and five made their promise at King’s Lynn Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday, March 15, with more to come over the next few weeks.

It’s only the second Squirrel unit to open in the town and members will progress through to Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and beyond.

21st King's Lynn Squirrels (55556048)
Anyone interested in getting involved should contact roz.rospopa@nwnscouts.org.

