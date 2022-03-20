The latest addition to the scouting family welcomed their newest members last week as the 21st King’s Lynn Squirrels carried out their first investiture.

Eleven boys and girls aged four and five made their promise at King’s Lynn Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday, March 15, with more to come over the next few weeks.

It’s only the second Squirrel unit to open in the town and members will progress through to Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and beyond.

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact roz.rospopa@nwnscouts.org.