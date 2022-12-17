The 12th Lynn Squirrel Scouts have been working towards their Community Impact Staged Awards.

Squirrels are the youngest of the Scout Sections for four to six year olds and, with some help from their Beaver siblings, planted an Oak tree in Salters Sanctuary, Gaywood.

Members of Gaywood Conservation Group and West Norfolk Council supported the project.

The 12th King’s Lynn Squirrel Scouts planted an oak tree (61330743)

The Squirrels, who saw a buzzard overhead as they were planting their tree, will be able to look after, and watch it grow as they go on to achieve their Chief Scout Acorn Awards.

They will then continue their Scouting journeys through Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. If you would like to find out more about volunteering with Scouts, visit: www.scouts.org.uk

