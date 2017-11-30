St Clement’s High School hosts its annual GCSE presentation

St Clement’s High School held their annual GCSE presentation evening on Wednesday to congratulate students on their successful studies.

Ambassador of the charity Walking With The Wounded, Duncan Slater, was this year’s guest speaker.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham was joined by Mr Slater to hand out certificates and awards to students, sponsored by local businesses.

Pictured above, St Clement's High School students at their GCSE certificate presentation.