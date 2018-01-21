St Edmund’s Academy pupils thanked after help to name port bays

Pupils at a school in Lynn have been thanked for their help in naming two important structures at the Port of King’s Lynn.

Youngsters from St Edmund’s Academy were invited to return to the port by the Associated British Port’s team, after they helped name two of the bays of the new Hanse bulk terminal.

The children enjoyed an educational port visit last Thursday, where they had an opportunity to see the completed warehouse structure, following their initial visit in June last year.

Pupils explored port facilities and watched a crane operator in action. Port manager Paul Brooks said: “It was great to show the pupils the finished new terminal.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.