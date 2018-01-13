St Faith’s Church in Lynn is staging new-style coffee mornings

More than £100 was raised at St Faith’s Church’s new-style coffee morning on Saturday.

The church which stages a coffee morning open to churchgoers and those from the wider community on the first Saturday of every month are raising money to go towards their on-going worship and church mission.

On Saturday, January 6, Gaywood Church Rooms was filled with people enjoying coffee, tea, homemade cakes and savouries. There was also a raffle with a selection of prizes.

Organisers say coffee sessions have become increasingly popular and now often include traders selling their products.

At previous events, bakers and butchers have set up stalls to sell their goods.

The church’s next coffee morning takes place at Gaywood Church Rooms on Saturday, February 3, from 10am. All are welcome and admission is free.

Pictured above, team rector the Rev Julie Boyd and deputy churchwarden Richard Parr with coffee morning volunteers. MLNF18PM01059