St Faith’s to host inaugural concert for new town choir

A new choir is to make its West Norfolk debut with a civic opening concert performed in St Faith’s Church at Gaywood on Saturday.

The Guildhall Singers is made up of experienced singers who enjoy performing in other local choirs and was formed from an idea by its leader Helen Herbert.

The opening concert is to be attended by West Norfolk Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson and his mayoress wife, Rose.

The Guildhall Singers. Photo: Mike Walker

Its debut concert will at 7.30pm and the evening’s programme will feature a wide variety of music from early music right up to contemporary composers ... from Wylbe to Bach and Biebl to Billy Joel, so there should be something to suit most tastes

All proceeds from the first concert will go towards the St Faith’s church bungalow redevelopment project to create a community hub with a new church office, base for West Norfolk MIND charity and drop-in cafe.

Mrs Herbert said “we wanted to form our own smaller ensemble to allow us to sing a wide variety of beautiful music with close harmony, better suited to a smaller group”.

“The Guildhall Singers were so named as we recognised there was no choir associated with the Guildhall and we may give concerts in aid of the newly-formed Guildhall Trust aimed at raising funds to restore the historic theatre building in King Street, King’s Lynn.

“As we become established we hope to be able to give concerts in more intimate spaces and unusual venues and raise funds for worthy causes in the area,” said Helen.

The choir conductor/director is the award-winning soprano Angela Brun. Over the past four months Mrs Brun has been rehearsing with the choir in readiness for their first concert on August 3.

The choir at the opening concert will be accompanied on piano by Jonathan Chaddock, one of the organists who regularly plays at St Faith’s Church. The double bass will be played by Neil Quinn.

Tickets are £7 each and available from St Faith’s Church office on 01553 774916 or on the door on the night. Interval refreshments will be available to purchase.