St George’s crosses painted on mini roundabouts across West Norfolk will be removed, a council has confirmed.

Norfolk County Council has told the Lynn News that the eight red and white crosses reported in West Norfolk will be scrubbed off.

In the borough, flags have been spotted painted onto mini roundabouts in the likes of North Lynn, Hunstanton, and Fairstead.

Another flag has been spotted on a roundabout on Loke Road and Columbia Way. Picture: Lucy Carter

Police have also confirmed they received a report of numerous St George’s crosses painted onto street furniture.

Yesterday, a councillor said that the act may have been caused by frustration with the increase in migrants arriving in the UK.

A spokesperson from the county council has now said that as in all cases where paint is added to a road surface, it will be removed.

A red cross has been spray-painted on the roundabout by Lynnsport Way and Reid Way. Picture: Lucy Carter

“We don’t permit paint to be added to highway features,” the spokesperson said.

“As and when we are made aware of any paint being added to a road surface, we will note the location and will assess any potential impact.

“We will then appropriately schedule the removal of the paint – mindful of how any risk compares with other urgent highway activity.”

The incidents, which are a part of a nationwide trend, have sparked debate about the motives behind the increase in the flags appearing.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: “Police received a report on August 22 of a number of incidents of criminal damage where St George’s red crosses have been sprayed or painted onto roundabouts and street furniture in Lynn.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are working with partners from the local authority and Norfolk County Council in relation to the incidents.”

North Lynn borough councillors Ben Jones (Labour) and Austen Moore (Reform) said that it was down to an increase in frustration among residents with the Government.

Cllr Jones said that people believe they are not getting the correct treatment from the authorities.

He said: “I do not think it is fair that other people are getting housed in hotels at no cost to them while we have homeless people who have to pay for their own costs from what they get from the state.

“I can see parallels. I am not saying either way is right. We have got to do something to protect migrants who come here legally and correctly, but I also get that if we get migrants coming in illegally, that is going to frustrate people.”

Cllr Moore told the Lynn News he believes the paint is a “sign of frustration”.

“I think it is people who are venting their frustration in a way - it may not be a legal way to do it, but they are just frustrated,” he said.