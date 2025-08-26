St George’s crosses spray-painted in town may have been caused by frustration with the increase of migrants arriving in the UK, a councillor has said.

You may have spotted the red and white flag on mini roundabouts in North Lynn, at Loke Road and Columbia Way and Reid Way and Lynnsport Way.

Others have reportedly been spotted in Hunstanton, Clenchwarton and Fairstead.

A St George's cross has been spray-painted on the roundabout by Lynnsport Way and Reid Way. Picture: Lucy Carter

It is happening during a nationwide trend of the flag appearing on roundabouts up and down the country.

National media have also reported an increase in residents tying flags to lamp posts, with outlets questioning if it is simply a mark of patriotism or if there is an uncomfortable message behind them.

However, in North Lynn, councillors believe it shows residents are fed up with the current Government.

Another flag has been spotted on a roundabout on Loke Road and Columbia Way. Picture: Lucy Carter

North Lynn’s Reform borough councillor Austen Moore told the Lynn News he believes the paint is a “sign of frustration”.

“I think it is people who are venting their frustration in a way - it may not be a legal way to do it, but they are just frustrated,” he said.

“I do not think it is an immigration-related thing. I think it is a wider frustration of having 14 years of feeling let down by the previous Conservative Government.

“This Government has not really changed anything, and it seems to be getting worse.”

Ben Jones, a Labour councillor for North Lynn, was in agreement that the public is becoming increasingly frustrated.

He said: “I think it's probably a national thing, how people are feeling.

“You have got to remember that Reform recently got in during the local by-elections, so I think it is a general sort of feeling.

“It is probably one or two people doing this. If we make an issue out of it, it becomes an issue.”

Cllr Jones said that the people who spray-painted the roundabouts in North Lynn could be frustrated with the increase of migrants arriving in the UK.

Many have been staying in hotels, including one in Diss.

He said: “A lot of people in this country feel that they are not actually getting the treatment they should be from the authorities.

“I do not think it is fair that other people are getting housed in hotels at no cost to them while we have homeless people who have to pay for their own costs from what they get from the state.

“I can see parallels. I am not saying either way is right. We have got to do something to protect migrants who come here legally and correctly, but I also get that if we get migrants coming in illegally, that is going to frustrate people.”

Cllr Moore referred to the Just Stop Oil movement, saying that residents spray-painting roundabouts is not as severe as people gluing themselves to roads.

He added: “In their own hearts, that was something they cared about passionately, and that is how they expressed it.

“You or I might not agree with that, as we might say that emergency vehicles were stopped from getting down the road, and people were losing their lives.

“Compare the two. This is not quite comparable.”

The Lynn News has asked Norfolk Police if any of these incidents have been reported to the force.

We have also asked Norfolk County Council if there are plans in place to clean the roundabouts or leave them be, as well as confirmation on how many St George’s crosses have been painted in the area.