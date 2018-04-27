St George’s Day legend lives on in West Norfolk

Children enjoyed learning about their dragon-slaying patron saint on Monday when celebrating St George’s Day.

Pupils from Terrington St Clement Community School donned red and white clothing to mark the occasion and celebrated one of the most famous legends of Saint George.

St Georges Day at Terrington Primary School. Pictured Children from Classes 6 LD and 6 LH. with Teachers Miss Ingham. Miss Palmer.

The school has been teaching youngsters about the patron saint for 17 years, telling them about his story and historic significance.

Headteacher Liz Hackett said: “We always celebrate St George’s Day. It is important to teach our children about our patron saint.

“There are big celebrations for Ireland, Scotland and Wales with St Patrick, Andrew and David, but for many years our patron saint wasn’t celebrated in the same way.

“The government has changed its tack and now wants our children to know about and celebrate their saint.

“We have been teaching our children about St George for almost 17 years because it is important they know his story, his history and why he is important to our country.”

The primary school also put on World War Two workshops, hosted by Leigh Broothwell, which taught year 6 pupils about the realities of war.

Year 6 teacher Laura Hammond said: “Our topic for the summer term is V for victory, and within this we have been learning about World War Two.

“We had a workshop hosted by Leigh Broothwell from historic workshops. The children were out on the playground doing fake bomb scoops, smothering fake bombs with sandbags.

“He set up an artefact investigation with babies’ gas masks and old radios. He also brought in ration books, medals and old coins.

“The children then took part in a quiz. They were really quite amazed how there was a ‘Do it yourself’ attitude during the war.”

And in Downham, the town council staged a showing of St George slaying the Dragon of Hilgay Fen as a way of keeping his legend alive and sharing it with another generation.

Assistant to the deputy clerk at Downham Town Council, Martin Hayes, said: “We have been doing it for a number of years now, the idea is to teach children about our patron saint.

“Both St George and the Dragon of Hilgay Fen were well received by their audience. There was around 45 to 60 children from Hillcrest Primary School there, and there was 50/50 support for both.

“The dragon was acted out by councillor Frank Daymond and St George was David Sharman. Our St George didn’t want to slay the dragon and just sent him back to his home with his tail between his legs.

“The dragon is expected to make another appearance later in the year at the Downham Market Water Festival on Sunday, August 13.”