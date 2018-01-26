St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn is hosting a range of free activities

St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn has been offering a range of activities for the community to get involved with throughout January.

One of their latest free activities was hands-on bell ringing, where they invited residents to learn about the chapel’s bells and “try their hand at ringing one”.

Speaking about their upcoming activities, an organiser said: “On January 30, enjoy a walk around the town exploring the unique heritage then return to the chapel for refreshments.

“On January 31, relax with mindful colouring cross-stitch and a cup of tea.

“On February 6, explore the chapel with one of our experienced volunteer guides then relax with a hot drink and cake.”

