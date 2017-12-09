St Nicholas Chapel offers array of tempting festive treats

There were plenty of festive treats to be had for bargain hunters who attended a vintage market at Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel on Saturday.

A host of arts and crafts were represented at the event which is the latest of the popular Vintage and Makers events to be held at the town centre venue.

The event also saw the official launch of the new Purfleet Fundraisers group, who will be supporting town-based homeless charity the Purfleet Trust throughout its 25th anniversary year in 2018.

Davina Jarvis, left, Natalie Pilgrim and Clara Smith are pictured above at their stall during the day. MLNF17AF12012