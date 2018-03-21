St Patrick’s Day celebrated in Tilney All Saints

As Irish rugby union fans celebrated a Grand Slam triumph at the weekend, residents of one West Norfolk village were also getting into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day.

A specially themed afternoon tea was held at the village hall in Tilney All Saints on Saturday afternoon.

The event was organised by members of the committee that run the hall, which re-opened last autumn after a major refurbishment project.

The work was funded by a £44,000 WREN grant, plus local fundraising.

Pictured during the afternoon are, from left, Glenys Benson, Jan Clubb, Robert Sloan, Joy Coombs and Maureen Collison.