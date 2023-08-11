Staff at a historic town pub have been left delighted by the response from customers since it reopened.

The Lattice House in Lynn, which dates back to medieval times, was purchased by town resident and businessman James Lee earlier this year.

Jacob Seed, the director of operations at Davies Seed Capital Ltd, and his new team of bar staff opened the venue once again two weekends ago after extensive work was carried out at the building.

The Lattice House in Lynn has reopened

And David Baird, Mr Seed’s business partner, says things have gone brilliantly since then.

“It’s gone really nicely. We’re very happy with the response that we’ve had so far from the Lynn public,” he said.

“We had three extremely successful weekend nights – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – on our first weekend.

Staff have been delighted by the response at The Lattice House

“A lot of the clientele who have come in have said how pleased they are to see The Lattice House open again.

“The building itself seems to be close to the hearts of the townsfolk.”

The Chapel Street venue had been closed since last August after its licensees opted to leave the business.

A different brewery has been enlisted, and the pub is selling a lot of mainstream beers - but they will be joined by some up-and-coming craft and flavoured lagers too.

Workers painted the pub for what they believe is the first time in 15 years, while its carpets have been replaced as well.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the business side of things up and running,” Mr Baird added.

“From the idea of being custodians of the building, I really wasn’t that bothered how long it took to get things going. It’s been a pleasant surprise to me that the facelift inside was done so sensitively, so quickly.”