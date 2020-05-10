Home   News   Article

King's Lynn-based nursery joins in with VE Day celebrations

By Greg Plummer
-
Published: 17:08, 10 May 2020
 | Updated: 17:08, 10 May 2020

Phoenix Montessori Nursery, based at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has remained open for keyworker parents during the current crisis.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the staff and children all dressed in red, white and blue for the day.

The nursery decorated the garden with bunting, enjoyed a garden party lunch and joined in with lots of dancing too.

