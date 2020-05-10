King's Lynn-based nursery joins in with VE Day celebrations
Published: 17:08, 10 May 2020
| Updated: 17:08, 10 May 2020
Phoenix Montessori Nursery, based at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has remained open for keyworker parents during the current crisis.
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the staff and children all dressed in red, white and blue for the day.
The nursery decorated the garden with bunting, enjoyed a garden party lunch and joined in with lots of dancing too.
