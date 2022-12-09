Students and staff from the College of West Anglia (CWA) came together to host a watch party to celebrate the achievement of the students who competed in the WorldSkills UK competition finals.

The national finals were hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio.

David Pomfret, principal at CWA, said: “I want to congratulate all our WorldSkills competitors this year, and particularly our finalists.

College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret with WorldSkills UK finalists Chloe, Claire, Amber, Gustas, April and Lyam

“What a fantastic achievement.”