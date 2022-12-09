King's Lynn staff and students watch competition results hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio
Published: 17:58, 09 December 2022
| Updated: 18:00, 09 December 2022
Students and staff from the College of West Anglia (CWA) came together to host a watch party to celebrate the achievement of the students who competed in the WorldSkills UK competition finals.
The national finals were hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio.
David Pomfret, principal at CWA, said: “I want to congratulate all our WorldSkills competitors this year, and particularly our finalists.
“What a fantastic achievement.”