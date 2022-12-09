Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King's Lynn staff and students watch competition results hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio

By Jenny Beake
-
jenny.beake@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:58, 09 December 2022
 | Updated: 18:00, 09 December 2022

Students and staff from the College of West Anglia (CWA) came together to host a watch party to celebrate the achievement of the students who competed in the WorldSkills UK competition finals.

The national finals were hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio.

David Pomfret, principal at CWA, said: “I want to congratulate all our WorldSkills competitors this year, and particularly our finalists.

College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret with WorldSkills UK finalists Chloe, Claire, Amber, Gustas, April and Lyam
College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret with WorldSkills UK finalists Chloe, Claire, Amber, Gustas, April and Lyam

“What a fantastic achievement.”

Arts and Showbiz Education Kings Lynn Jenny Beake
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE