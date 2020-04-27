Staff at King's Lynn college produce and donate PPE to frontline workers
Published: 16:55, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 16:56, 27 April 2020
Teaching staff at Lynn’s College of West Anglia have been producing vital personal protective equipment to keep those on the frontline safe during the coronavirus crisis.
The idea was the initiative of Guy Bridge, work placement and careers co-ordinator.
He said: “The drive to contribute in some way, came from a conversation I was having with a friend who is a teacher, who works at a school where they had recently set-up PPE production.
