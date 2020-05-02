Home   News   Article

Staff at King's Lynn doctors surgery create musical video to boost morale and lift patients' spirits

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:00, 02 May 2020

The team at a Lynn doctors surgery have shared a video of them dancing and lip-syncing to a song to boost morale and lift their patients' spirits.

From doctors to cleaners, and the admin team to healthcare assistants, around 30 different members of staff at St James Medical Practice took part in the video, to Wet Wet Wet's version of With A Little Help From My Friends.

The video was shared on the surgery's Facebook page last Friday and has received an abundance of positive comments in response – having been viewed around 33,000 times so far.

