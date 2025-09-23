A newly-opened unit at Lynn’s hospital has supported thousands of patients within its first year.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Frailty Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) Unit – a service that has already helped more than 3,000 older and frail patients receive tailored care closer to home.

The unit has “significantly improved outcomes for older patients”, bosses say, with more than 80% discharged home on the same day, avoiding hospital admission.

The unit is celebrating its one-year anniversary

Patients receive assessments from a dedicated team including frailty nurses and the rapid assessment and frailty team (RAFT).

The average length of stay for patients requiring admission from the unit is five to seven days – an improvement compared to the national average of ten to 13 days for frail patients.

This is intended to reduce pressure on hospital beds and resources.

Dr Frankie Swords visiting Frailty SDEC with Dr Katie Honney and Dr Matthew Gilbert

A growing number of patients – now one in three – are referred directly from the community into the unit, bypassing the hospital’s Emergency Department entirely.

Dr Mathew Gilbert, consultant geriatrician and interim clinical director for integrated care of the older person at the QEH, said: “The success of the Frailty SDEC service over the past year is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team.

“By focusing on holistic, same-day care, we are not only improving patient experience and outcomes but also making a real impact on system pressures.

“Avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions allows our patients to stay independent for longer and ensures we are using our resources efficiently.”

Rebecca Martin, medical director, added: “This service exemplifies what great care should look like – timely, joined-up, and focused on what matters most to our patients.

“The feedback from patients and families has been incredibly positive, and it’s clear this model is not only delivering better outcomes but doing so in a more efficient and compassionate way.”

Dr Frankie Swords, chief medical director for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, called the unit “a winner” for helping patients remain “active and independent”.

The QEH trust is exploring plans to extend the unit’s operating hours to seven days a week in the future.