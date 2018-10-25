Staff from King's Lynn company Learning Resources scale new heights to tackle cancer

Employees from a Lynn company took part in their annual walking challenge to help find a cure for brain tumours – the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40.

Learning Resources, which makes and sells educational toys, has chosen the Brain Tumour Research charity as its charity of the year.

As one of its fundraising challenges, staff members walked all the peaks along the the Langdale skyline in the Lake District recently, completing a distance of 18km with 1,200m of ascent.

Managing director, Dennis Blackmore said: “Typically we choose charities involved in education or children, but recently I experienced the death of a friend’s husband, who was taken very quickly by a brain tumour.

“I was shocked to learn that less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years, compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

Added to this, historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

“Earlier in the year during our health and wellbeing week, we installed a static bicycle in our offices and raised money by cycling 350 miles in five days.

“For Halloween we are inviting staff to come in wearing their scariest outfits and donating £2 to the cause.

“To date we have raised £2,308.36 (including Gift Aid) and our aim is to raise £2,740, equivalent to one day of research at one of Brain Tumour Research’s Centres of Excellence. It will enable us to visit the centre, tour the labs and put a tile on the Wall of Hope.”

Michael Thelwall, head of community fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We really appreciate the support of Learning Resources and send them our best wishes for a spooky dress-up day. The money raised will help us in our mission to build a network of experts in sustainable research.

“For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer and we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research and campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research.

Donations can be made online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lruklangdaleskyline