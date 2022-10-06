Staff who worked at two former Lynn hospitals have shared old stories and reminisced on decades past together at a reunion held in the town.

The event celebrated those who were previous employees of the West Norfolk and King's Lynn General Hospital on London Road and St James's Hospital on Extons Road - both of which closed in the 1980s when the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Gayton Road opened.

Jane Hall, who organised the reunion, said: "We had many happy years working there, it was like being part of a big family.

The reunion celebrated former workers from the old West Norfolk and King's Lynn general hospital and St James's Hospital

"We had fun, but the work of caring for patients was always carried out to a high standard and we all helped each other."

Jane, who will mark 50 years since she started her nursing career next month, said there were also some there who began theirs before her. There were also nursing staff attending who had trained at the QEH.

"The reunion went very well, everybody had a wonderful time and wants another one next year," Jane added.

"It was lovely to reminisce with so, so many friends and colleagues.

"This was all made possible through Kathy Flanagan who set up the Facebook page that we have all been in touch with each other."