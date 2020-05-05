Home   News   Article

King's Lynn school 'urges' wider West Norfolk community to help support Samaritans

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:38, 05 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:41, 05 May 2020

Staff at a King’s Lynn school are asking the wider West Norfolk school community to “get moving” and raise money for the town’s Samaritans at the same time.

The wellbeing team at King Edward VII Academy (KES) hopes Samaritans volunteers can continue their vital work supporting people struggling to cope during the pandemic lockdown.

Staff, pupils and parents are being asked to move to support King’s Lynn Samaritans and raise £1,500.

Read more
EducationHuman InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE