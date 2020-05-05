Staff at a King’s Lynn school are asking the wider West Norfolk school community to “get moving” and raise money for the town’s Samaritans at the same time.

The wellbeing team at King Edward VII Academy (KES) hopes Samaritans volunteers can continue their vital work supporting people struggling to cope during the pandemic lockdown.

Staff, pupils and parents are being asked to move to support King’s Lynn Samaritans and raise £1,500.