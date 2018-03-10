Staff reach for the skies to boost Hillington hospice

A team of staff from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House are preparing to go airborne in a bid to raise funds for the cause.

The team, from left, Lizzie Yerbury, Kelly Lipscomb, Melanie Johnston, Sarah Hemment and Caroline-Lacey Rodwell, who all work in the inpatient unit at the hospice in Hillington, will take part in a skydive at the Beccles airfield on May 20.

And the hospice is looking for would-be daredevils to join them and eight other supporters who have already signed up.

Sarah, a registered nurse, said: “We wanted to do something fun and challenging to raise funds for our patients care as the Hospice has to raise 65 per cent of the funds needed to provide care through events like this.

“We are also hoping that by taking part we can raise awareness of the magnificent facility that we work in. We are all really looking forward to the jump.”

For those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, the hospice is also looking for runners to take part in the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) on May 6 to raise money for them.

Anyone interested in taking part in either event should phone 01485 601700 for more details.