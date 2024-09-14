A “stag do that got out of hands” resulted in members of the public having to wait for taxis in a shop foyer while a fight took place at a bus station.

Liam Clarke, 45, was involved in that altercation. His actions landed him in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard from prosecutor Stephen Munton, who said on the evening of July 15, the fight took place at Lynn’s bus station where somebody had been punched.

Lynn bus station, where the altercation ignited

Witnesses saw five people drunk at the bus station and felt “alarmed” by what was happening, so opted to wait for their taxis in the foyer of a shop.

Police were called to the scene, and after Clarke was described as the “instigator” of the altercation, he was arrested at 5.15pm.

Clarke, of Blenheim Court in Watton, appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates that he was visiting Lynn for a stag do.

He explained the fight broke out after he saw a man in town who he does not “see eye to eye with”.

Clarke said: “It was my friend’s stag do and we had been out for cocktails. I was highly intoxicated.

“When I got to Lynn, I saw a man who I don’t see eye to eye with.”

He added: “I hold my hands up to it, it was a stag do that went horribly wrong.”

Clarke was fined £40 by magistrates, and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £40.