Nine professionals from the world of education and career coaching went back to the floor to learn about rewarding work experience placements on offer at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On Monday, the QEH hosted its stakeholder work experience day, inviting a range of people to the site to get a feel for the variety of different options available to high school and college students – as well as jobseekers.

Work placements can be carried out in a number of areas such as pharmacy, radiology, wards, portering and estates. Time spent is structured and introduces people to working life, building confidence and skills while opening up a world of possibilities.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Representatives from the College of West Anglia, School of Nursing, Springwood High School, Wisbech Grammar School and the Department for Work and Pensions were on site to learn about their chosen areas.

Speaking before the event, Andrea James, talent engagement lead at the QEH, said: “We want to inspire people to spend some work experience time here.

“As one of the area’s biggest employers, we want to continue to develop a skilled locally-grown workforce and work experience is one of the first steps to achieving this.

“We want stakeholders to experience a day’s work experience with us so they are able to learn about the different careers available here and then pass this information onto their students, clients and customers.

“With first-hand experience, they can talk with passion and conviction and are best placed to explain the processes involved and what the day would be like.”

Kerry Heathcote, deputy CEO and vice principal curriculum and quality at the College of West Anglia, spent time with the QEH’s palliative care team.

She said: “I am delighted to be participating in the QEH stakeholder day. As a chartered psychologist and associate fellow of the British Psychological Society, I have become very interested in end-of-life care in recent years.

“I am focused on both service-user research and the impact of highly effective practitioners.

“Spending the day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as part of the palliative care team will be a privilege and I hope, a precursor to further engagement.”

The hospital’s children’s ward was the team that Courtney Masterson planned to spend time with.

She is work placement and careers mentor at the College of West Anglia, and said: “As a part of CWA’s Apollo Project team, my role is all about supporting individuals into health and social care roles.

“Work experience is a big part of the learner journey and can help to inform future career choices.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to experience exactly what our learners will experience when they apply for work experience at the QEH, so I can better support them as they make steps towards their future careers.”

Finally, Nicky Thomson, from Springwood, was placed with the pharmacy team and had to adhere to stringent measures to see where medication is prepared and dispensed.

She said: “I’m attending the stakeholder day because I have two relevant roles at Springwood High School. I’ve recently taken over as the school’s career lead (Years 7-13) and I’m also the sixth form academic mentor.

“Both roles involve promoting careers to students and supporting their decision making on routes to employment. I’m also keen to engage with local employers in West Norfolk to plan careers activities and the QEH is a key stakeholder.”