A stalker who repeatedly asked his support worker on dates sent underwear to her office.

Philip Awcock, 28, of King John Avenue in Gaywood, appeared in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stalking without causing fear or alarm.

The court heard that Awcock stalked the support worker between the dates of January 25 last year to January 15 this year.

The victim had been working with Awcock for around two years before she started receiving messages she was not comfortable with.

Awcock began asking her mundane questions, such as asking what she was eating that day, before travelling to her office in London, which he was prohibited from doing so without booking an appointment.

The unusual behaviour prompted the victim to work from home more often.

Awcock then started asking the victim to go out for meals with him.

The victim decided to contact the police after Awcock sent a parcel to her office, which included sexual items, including underwear and a paddle.

She said that the contact with Awcock was unwanted and that the parcel made her feel “uncomfortable”.

In mitigation, Kate D'Aloia told the court that Awcock’s offending was caused by his neurodiversity.

She asked that a presentence report be carried out on him before he is sentenced.

Awcock is due to return to court on October 30. He was released on conditional bail, with orders not to contact the victim or visit her office.