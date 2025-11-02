A stalker who posted his charity support worker underwear and sexual items had “wanted to make friends”, a court heard.

Philip Awcock, 29, of King John Avenue in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentencing for stalking without causing alarm or distress.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place between January 25, 2024 and January 15 this year.

The victim was working as a support worker for a charity in London.

She had been working with Awcock for around two years before she started receiving messages she was not comfortable with.

Awcock began with mundane questions, such as asking what she was eating that day, before travelling to her office in London, which he was prohibited from doing so without booking an appointment.

The unusual behaviour prompted the victim to work from home more often.

Awcock then started asking her to go out for meals with him.

The victim decided to contact the police after Awcock sent a parcel to her office, which included sexual items such as underwear and a paddle.

She said that the contact with Awcock was unwanted and that the parcel made her feel “uncomfortable” and “violated”.

Awcock had been sentenced in court before for a previous stalking offence, being handed a suspended sentence.

In mitigation, Kate D’Aloia told magistrates Awock had “wanted to make friends” with people and searched up how to do so online.

She said that Awock had found videos on how to do this, which showed somebody putting together a parcel of sexual items.

She explained that he has autism and ADHD and “does not understand social norms and boundaries”.

“He does not want to cause harm, he is just seeking friendships,” Ms D’Aloia said.

“This behaviour has come from his lack of understanding of how to interact socially in a positive way.”

Awcock was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.

A five year restraining order was also put in place, prohibiting Awcock from contacting the victim.